LadBaby: Food Aid is the UK's Christmas number one

[Source: BBC]

Charity campaigners LadBaby have gained their fifth consecutive Christmas number one with Food Aid – a cover of Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas.

The song, which is raising money for UK food banks and the Band Aid trust, sold 65,000 copies to beat Wham’s much-loved Last Christmas.

LadBaby, aka Mark and Roxanne Hoyle, now have more Christmas number one singles than any act in chart history.

“It’s unbelievable, isn’t it?” said Mark. “All we can say is thank you.”

LadBaby made chart history last year when their collaboration with Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John, Sausage Rolls For Everyone, became their fourth consecutive UK Christmas number one.

Now, with their fifth chart-topper, the Nottinghamshire couple have overtaken The Beatles as the act with the most Christmas number ones overall.

The Beatles had four in total: I Want To Hold Your Hand in 1963, I Feel Fine in 1964, Day Tripper in 1965 and Hello, Goodbye in 1967.

“A massive apology to The Beatles, and to all The Beatles’ fans,” said Mark. “I’m sorry! The charity wins.”

Speaking to the BBC, he added: “If there was anything important enough to take a record from the Beatles, it was to shine a light on 14 million people who are struggling.

“I think it’s an amazing moment [and] hopefully it gets everyone talking and gets everyone supporting food banks all year.”

LadBaby’s run started with 2018’s We Built This City, a sausage-roll themed cover of Starship’s soft rock classic. They followed it up with 2019’s I Love Sausage Rolls and 2020’s Don’t Stop Me Eatin’.

Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, said: “Securing one Christmas number one is a huge achievement in itself. To do it five times, in successive years, is unprecedented and frankly incredible.”

Their latest cover featured money saving expert Martin Lewis, and a host of celebrity look-a-likes, including an “Adele”, a “Paul McCartney” and a belligerent “Liam Gallagher”.