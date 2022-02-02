Home

Kylie Jenner gives birth to second baby

TVNZ 1 News
February 9, 2022 10:01 am
Kylie Jenner shared the announcement on social media. [Source: TVNZ via Kylie Jenner/Instagram]

Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her second child with rapper Travis Scott in a post on social media — with a blue heart indicating it’s a boy.

The 24-year-old reality star and makeup mogul didn’t disclose the new baby’s name.

The child was apparently born Wednesday (local time), as the Instagram post was captioned with the date “2/2/22” and a black-and-white photo of the newborn apparently holding hands with his big sister, Stormi, who turned four on February 1.

Article continues after advertisement

Jenner also posted flowers sent to her and Scott, 30, from notable family members like Kim Kardashian-West.

Jenner and Scott have been dating since 2017.

 

