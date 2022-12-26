Kristy Young opens up about chronic pain diagnosis

Young said she was now feeling "so much better". [Source: BBC Entertainment]

Broadcaster Kirsty Young has spoken about her “awful” experience of chronic pain, which led her to take a four-year break from presenting.

Young stepped down as host of Desert Island Discs in 2018 as a result of fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis.

After returning to the airwaves earlier this year, she has now gone back to the BBC Radio 4 show for its Christmas Day episode – this time as the interviewee.

Article continues after advertisement

Chronic pain “grinds you away”, she told her successor Lauren Laverne.

“You lose your personality, you lose your sense of humour, you lose your sense of self – there’s all sorts of things that go with it. It’s awful.”

Fibromyalgia causes pain all over the body and can bring on severe fatigue, while rheumatoid arthritis causes pain, swelling and stiffness in the joints. The two long-term conditions are often linked.

Young, 54, said she got a diagnosis after about a year of trying to work out what was going on with her health, by which time she was “feeling really, really ropey”.

The journalist and former Crimewatch presenter eventually found a “brilliant professor of rheumatology” who told her she needed to reduce her workload.

She initially resisted, telling him: “That’s the kind of job I’ve got – I can’t do it part-time.”