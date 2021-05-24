Home

Kristen Stewart Gets Sweet Birthday Tribute From Fiancée Dylan Meyer

Enews
April 10, 2022 9:30 am

It’s Kristen Stewarts’ birthday and her fiancée, Dylan Meyer, is celebrating!

To commemorate Kristen’s 32nd birthday on April 9, Dylan took to Instagram to share a heartwarming tribute to the Spencer star. “Another one around the sun and you’re out here getting flyer every year,” she wrote. “Time looks good on you, dude.”

Dylan then adorably concluded her post with a sweet declaration of love, writing, “Ya know, as they say in the toons, ‘awooga.'”

In addition to her message, Dylan also shared a photo of what appears to be her and Kristen leaning in for a kiss in front of a large birthday cake covered in candles. Behind the couple, a few of their friends can also be seen holding their phones, seemingly recording the fun festivities.

Kristen’s birthday bash comes less than two weeks after the couple, who got engaged in November 2021, was seen attending multiple 2022 Oscars events together.

As for when the couple will tie the knot? Well, according to Kristen, it could happen any day now, really!

“We might just go do it this weekend or something, I don’t know, and then, like, just hang out with everyone afterwards,” the actress told Stephen Colbert back in January. “I just want to do it, you know? I’m not a good planner. I can’t make plans for dinner.”

Kristen also added that while she’s “so unceremonial,” she’d like to have “big party or something” at the very least.

 

