Kris Jenner Denies Scott Disick Has Been "Excommunicated" by Kardashian Family

Lord Scott Disick. [Source: ENews]

Kris Jenner issued a rare comment in response to a news report about the family’s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick.

The queen hath spoken: Lord Scott Disick shalt always remain part of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

In a rare social media comment, momager Kris Jenner responded to a recent Page Six report that quoted a source close to Kourtney Kardashian’s ex as saying the Talentless founder has been “kind of excommunicated” by the family “because the priority” is her new husband, Travis Barker.

“Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family,” Kris responded to an Instagram post about the report that was shared on the account of Paper magazine, which was not the original source.

The matriarch continued, “He’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family… we love him and not true!”

Scott, who shares Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 7, with Kourtney, has not commented publicly about the report.

It comes three months after she and Travis got married and about a year after Scott, who did not attend their nuptials, and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family began filming their Hulu reality show The Kardashians, which premiered earlier this year.