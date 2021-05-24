Home

Kris Jenner bought her whole family electric cars for Christmas

CNN
January 1, 2022 12:07 pm

You get a car! And you get a car!

Kris Jenner played Oprah and gifted her entire family Moke electric cars in different colors.

Jenner’s daughter Kim Kardashian showed off the row of cars on her Instagram, saying the pink ones belong to her and Khloe Kardashian.

“Oh my god, look at our Christmas presents from my mom! For all of her kids. How cool! Oh, this has to be Kourtney and Travis, for sure,” Kim Kardashian said in an Instagram Story, showing off a white vehicle with a black skull on the hood.

“Khloé and I got the pink ones!” she added.

According to the Moke website, the cars are customizable and start at around $21,000.

Jenner, who throws an annual holiday bash, scaled the celebration back this year due to the pandemic. The family celebrated Christmas Eve together but didn’t throw their traditionally lavish party.

