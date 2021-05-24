Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Over 500 penalized for not wearing masks|Health Ministry warns of a third wave|99.4 percent of teachers fully vaccinated|President urges fringe groups to vaccinate|Three-month-old infant the latest COVID-19 victim|Education Minister encourages vaccination|Curfew moved back by one hour|Fiji on the verge of achieving 90% target|62 cases of AEFI investigated|No Pfizer vaccination in maritime zones|Ministry concerned with vaccine wastage|Staff implicated in vaccination fraud face sacking|Ministry records 32 new COVID-19 infections|Vaccine hesitancy delays curfew changes|Vaccination campaign for children starts today|Curfew hours remain, vaccination threshold not met|Pfizer vaccination to be rolled out from tomorrow|Masks compulsory at public conferences|Curfew in place to make contact tracing much easier|Curfew hours to change at 90 percent vaccination coverage|MoH clarifies protocols for travelers|51 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|PS clarifies booster shot administration|Ministry targets communities with low vaccination|COVID-19 safe measures are vital says Dr Fong|
Full Coverage

Entertainment

Korean actors Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon announce pregnancy, to get married in 2022

The Indian Express
November 24, 2021 11:49 am

Korean actors Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon have been dating since 2017. The couple announced their marriage and pregnancy to their fans.

Korean actors Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon, who announced their relationship in 2018, are all set to tie the knot in 2022. The couple announced their pregnancy and their marriage in a letter to their fans. The actors shared that they will be getting married in a private ceremony in January.

Park Shin Hye wrote, “I’m very nervous to be sharing this news today, and on one hand, I’m worried that you might be very surprised by this sudden news. But I still wanted to tell all of you first. I am getting married with the person I have been in a relationship with for a long time. He has been a source of support for a long time and embraced all of the shortcomings of the person Park Shin Hye, and I would like to begin a life as a married couple with him.”

Article continues after advertisement

Park Shin Hye then announced that she is expecting a child with her to-be husband. “And though I am cautious to say this as it is very early on, I was blessed with a baby. I wanted to tell you before anyonActor Choi Tae Joon also shared a letter with his fans on his fan cafe where he wrote about Park Shin Hye, “She is like a saviour to me who taught me without words to smile brightly when I’m happy and to cry out loud when I’m sad. Now, we would like to make our marriage vows and let this love that I’m grateful for bear fruit.”

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.