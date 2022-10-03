Kiwi comedian marries Micheal McCabe at Avondale's Hollywood Cinema

Comedian Chris Parker, right, and his new husband, Micheal McCabe.[Source:NZ Herald]

Kiwi comedian Chris Parker marries Micheal McCabe at Avondale’s Hollywood Cinema

Beloved Kiwi funnyman Chris Parker has tied the knot with his partner, designer Micheal McCabe, in a sweet ceremony at The Hollywood Avondale cinema in Auckland at the weekend.

Christchurch-born Parker, who has found fame as a stand up comic and in shows such as 7 Days and Funny Girls, posted a photo to Instagram of himself and McCabe dressed in bold red and pink suits and surrounded by flowers.

McCabe shared a joyful, blurred image of the pair laughing and embracing. Another image shows attendees to the celebration dancing under purple lights to a DJ.

Of course the event was peppered with humour too: A mocked-up cinema poster shows the couple, who met on Tinder, as appearing in a film Another Gay Romance.