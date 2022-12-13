Kit Harington Explains How Jon Snow's Game of Thrones Spinoff Could Start: 'He's Not Okay'

[Source: CBR]

Actor Kit Harington shared his perspective regarding how his character Jon Snow might begin his arc in an upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff series.

According to EW, Harington explained how Jon might reflect on his past, while he spent his days in exile north of the Wall.

The actor specifically mentioned how the events of the final season of Game of Thrones could continue to haunt Jon’s every waking moment. “I think if you asked him, he would’ve felt he got off lightly,” he said. “At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he’s preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He’s done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.”

Harington additionally speculated that Daenerys Targaryen’s death was not the only specter from Jon’s past, noting that the former Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch witnessed several of his closest companions perish throughout the course of Game of Thrones’ eight seasons. “He’s gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life think about Ygritte dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly, and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma and that…that’s interesting,” the actor explained. “So I think where we leave him at the end of the show, there’s always this feeling of like…I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are okay. He’s not okay.”

HBO announced it was developing a Jon Snow-centric spinoff back in June 2022, with Harington returning to reprise his role as the fan-favorite White Wolf. HBO did not reveal if other actors from Game of Thrones will return for the spinoff.

Later reports also indicated that the show was still in the early stages of development, which left many fans speculating regarding when production will begin in earnest.

Author George R.R. Martin, the creator of the A Song of Ice and Fire novel series on which Game of Thrones was based, revealed further details regarding the spinoff’s production, including the upcoming show’s working title, Snow. Martin additionally claimed development for the Jon Snow spinoff had been ongoing for several years, with the author confirming that Harington himself pitched the show’s initial concept to HBO’s executives.

Game of Thrones is available to stream on HBO Max. Snow has yet to receive an official release date.