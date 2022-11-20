Kim Kardashian Shares Cryptic Post About Being in a "Hard Place"

Days after Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted out together and sparked dating rumors, his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian shared a cryptic quote on Instagram.

On Nov. 18, the Kardashians star shared a cryptic quote from Manifest Now author Idil Ahmed on her Instagram Story. “One thing I realized is that everything always ends up working out,” it read. “Sometimes even better than you can imagine. Remember this when you feel like you’re in a hard place or you feel like you’re being challenged the most. Believe in where you’re headed. See the bigger picture.”

Kim, 42, posted the quote days after E! News learned that her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson has begun dating model Emily Ratajkowski. However, the SKIMS founder, who has been involved in divorce proceedings with ex Kanye West for more than a year and a half, has never commented about the new romance.

Pete and Emily, 31, first sparked dating rumors earlier this month when they were spotted out together in New York City. On Nov. 16, the Saturday Night Live alum’s 29th birthday, the model spent time with him at his apartment.

A day earlier, a source close to Emily told E! News that the two have “gone on a few dates” together and that while they have known each other for years, they reconnected after “Pete texted Emily wanting to get together to catch up.”

On Nov. 18, another source close to the model told E! News that while the pair’s romance is “still very new,” the two “have been in nonstop communication.” The source also added that “there’s no pressure to make it exclusive, but she really likes him. Pete is charming and winning her over for sure.”

Kim has met Emily in the past. In 2015, they sat front row, along with the SKIMS founder’s now-estranged husband Kanye West and mom Kris Jenner, at the Balmain runway show during Paris Fashion Week.

This past March, while Kim was still in a relationship with Pete, she bumped into Emily again at Vanity Fair’s 2022 Oscars after-party, where they posed for photos together with the Kardashians star’s sister Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

E! News learned in August that Pete and Kim had broken up after dating for about nine months. A source close to them said at the time that the two found that the long distance dynamic and their demanding schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

In September, Kim said on The Late Late Show With James Corden that she was “not looking” to date again just yet. The star, who is studying to become a lawyer like her late father Robert Kardashian, added, “I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that.”

She also said that month on Live With Kelly and Ryan, “I did say before, maybe I should try and date a doctor or a scientist or something. So, a bunch of attorneys and scientists and doctors have reached out. I’m just not ready.”

Meanwhile, Kim and Pete are keeping their distance post-breakup. Another source told E! News earlier this month that despite rumors, the former couple “are not speaking” and are “not hanging out again.”