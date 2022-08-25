Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Date Again After Pete Davidson Split

Kim Kardashian is ready to dive in and skim the dating pool. [Photo: ENews]

Kim Kardashian is ready to dive in and skim the dating pool.

A few weeks after news broke that Kim and Pete Davidson have called it quits on their romance, a source exclusively tells E! News that Kim said she is ready to begin dating again and is “asking who she should date next.”

The answer to that question? Only time will tell, but a separate source close to The Kardashians star tells E! News that Kim “has plenty of options,” adding that “all of her friends are constantly trying to set her up.”

As for what qualities she is looking for in her next relationship, the second source shares that Kim has an idea of the type of partner she wants.

“Kim’s expressed she’s ready to date someone older but it has to be the right person who understands her life,” the same source says. “She isn’t compromising her freedom right now.”

Still, the 41-year-old is excited about being on the market. The second source notes, “She enjoys dating and is definitely open to putting herself out there again.”

On Aug. 5, sources close to Kim and Pete exclusively told E! News that the former couple had parted ways after nine months together. At the time, insiders close to the pair chalked up their split to difficult schedules and having to do long distances. (Pete spent a chunk of the summer in Australia to film the movie Wizards!.)

Despite ending their romance, those insiders said that Kim and Pete held “a lot of love and respect for each other.”

She was previously married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013 and Kanye West for seven years, before announcing their split in 2021.

E! News has reached out to her rep and hasn’t received a comment.