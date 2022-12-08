Kim Kardashian granted restraining order against ‘telepathic’ man

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala. [Source: Bang Showbiz]

Kim Kardashian has been granted a restraining order against a man allegedly convinced he has been communicating with her telepathically.

Andre Persaud is forbidden from contacting the 42-year-old and must remain at least 91 metres away from the reality star after he went to her home at least three times in August, according to TMZ.

The outlet said today the restraining order will remain in place for the next five years.

Kardashian claims to have never met Persaud and was concerned he would become violent after he allegedly claimed to have been armed, according to the site.

Persaud is also said to have posted about the reality star on social media.

The restraining order adds Persaud must not own or possess a gun and must surrender to authorities any firearms he may already own.

Kardashian, who was last month granted a temporary restraining order against Persaud, was targeted in 2021 by a stalker named Nicholas Costanza.

He was detained by security at her gated Hidden Hills community after sending her a diamond ring and a morning-after pill, and arrested for trespassing and violating his five-year permanent restraining order.

Kardashian was also left terrified after thieves broke into her hotel room during Paris Fashion Week in October 2016, tied her up and stole NZ$15.8 million worth of jewellery.