Kim Kardashian criticised over Marilyn Monroe dress diet for Met Gala

Kim Kardashian has been accused of sending a damaging message about dieting, after saying she had lost 1st 2lb (7.3kg) in three weeks to fit into a dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe.

The reality-TV star said it had been “such a challenge”, adding: “I didn’t starve myself – but I was so strict.”

Nichola Ludlam-Raine, of the British Dietetic Association, said portraying such a regime was “irresponsible”.

Kardashian wore the crystal-embellished gown to the Met Gala, on Monday.

Monroe wore it when she sang Happy Birthday to US President John F Kennedy, in 1962.

She gave details of her diet and fitness regime to fashion magazine Vogue.

Kardashian was criticised on social media, including by Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart, who wrote on her Instagram story it was “so wrong” to talk about going on a crash diet “when you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word”, according to E!