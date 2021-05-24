Kim Kardashian calls out Kanye West's

In a rare public rebuke, Kim Kardashian has pushed back on estranged husband Kanye West’s posting about their daughter North being on TikTok.

On Friday the rap mogul, who now goes by “Ye,” posted a screengrab on his verified Instagram account of their eight-year-old on TikTok.

“Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will,” the caption read.

Kardashian shot back with a statement, posted on the stories portion of her verified Instagram account, in which she wrote, “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her so much happiness,” the statement read.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

North West has a joint TikTok account with her mother, and last year Kardashian reprimanded her daughter publicly for going live on the platform without her permission.

But on Friday Kardashian used West’s complaint to also address what she says has been his behaviour in the midst of their split.

“From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” the statement continued. “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

North is the eldest of the couple’s four children.

The couple married in 2014 and Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021.