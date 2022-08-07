Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months of Dating

[Source: Enews]

Kim Kardashian and Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson have decided to break up and end their romantic relationship. Get the exclusive details behind their split.

It’s time to keep up with a newly single Kim Kardashian.

The Kardashians star and Pete Davidson have broken up and decided to just be friends, sources close to the couple exclusively told E! News.

The insiders share that while the pair has “a lot of love and respect for each other,” they found that the long-distance dynamic and their demanding schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.” The split occurred sometime this week.

Pete has been spending part of the summer in Australia working on the movie Wizards!. As for Kim, she continues to raise four kids—North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint, with her ex Kanye West.

“The divorce is moving ahead with Kanye,” another insider shares with E! News. “They are happily co-parenting.”

Back in November, a source confirmed to E! News that Pete and Kim were officially dating. At the time, the insider said both parties were really happy seeing where it goes. “Pete has told her he doesn’t want to see anyone else,” the source noted. “She is telling some people they aren’t super serious but she isn’t seeing anyone else… She’s trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him.”

The duo first locked lips when Kim hosted Saturday Night Live in October, and their romance heated up in the following months.

“It was a stage kiss, but it was still a little zing,” Kim said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in April. “It wasn’t anything like a super, crazy feeling.”

“A few days later, I was like, ‘Hmm, there is some BDE action,” she said, before remembering that Pete skipped her SNL after-party. “I thought about it later. I was like, ‘Damn, he’s the only person who didn’t come.'”

After they made things official, he went on to bond with her kids and even make a quick cameo on her Hulu show The Kardashians. Pete is expected to appear on the second season debuting this fall, according to a preview that teased them showering together.

From tattoo tributes to a joint appearance at the Met Gala, the couple didn’t hold back on showing some PDA over the past nine months. Sister Khloe Kardashian went so far as to say that Kim was in “LOOOOOVVVEEEE” with the comedian back in June.

Pete made it clear last month that he wants to settle down one day, saying on Hart to Hart that having kids is “my dream.” He shared, “That’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is trying to be as good as a dude and develop and get better, so when that happens, it’s just easier.”

More recently, a source explained to E! News how the couple was trying to make long distance work while Pete was filming in Australia. “When they are apart, they are in constant communication,” the insider said. “Kim loves that he’s always making her laugh and he truly makes her day when they talk.”

Now, those talks may be over, as the Kete era is officially done.

E! News has reached out to their reps but has not received a comment.