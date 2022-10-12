Khloe Kardashian Undergoes Operation to Remove Tumor From Her Face

khloe Kardashian removes tumour. [File Photo]

After Khloe Kardashian was photographed with a bandage on her face, the Kardashians star explained that she had a health scare. Read her message to fans below.

Khloe Kardashian is sharing a health update after undergoing an operation.

In a series of messages posted to her Instagram Story on Oct. 11, the Kardashians star, 38, explained that she’s recently seen “numerous stories” going around about the “ever-evolving bandage” on her face.

“After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit,” she wrote alongside a photo of her bump, “I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging.”

Khloe went on to note that she ended up getting a second biopsy because what her doctors were seeing “was incredibly rare for someone my age.”

“A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumour from my face,” she shared. “I called none other than Dr Garth Fischer, a dear friend of my family and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face.”