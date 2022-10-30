Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Being Told to “Move on” From Tristan Thompson

[Photo Credit: ENews]

Khloe Kardashian explained how she is learning to “un-love” her ex Tristan Thompson during an Oct. 27 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show: “It’s not that easy.”

Khloe Kardashian is protecting her heart, Bible.

The Good American founder recently reflected on the end of her relationship with Tristan Thompson—with whom she shares a daughter, True, 4, and a baby boy—explaining what it’s felt like to receive unsolicited advice on moving forward.

“When I said I’m learning to un-love Tristan, I think people—whether it be family or friends, or anyone you’re telling your story to—they’re like ‘Okay, so move on,'” she explained during an Oct. 27 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I’m like ‘No’. It’s not that easy.”

Khloe also noted that it’s hard to undo the habits that develop when sharing your life with someone. “The repetition, the routine,” The Kardashians star said. “When something good happened, I would call Tristan. That’s what I did.”

She added, “Any little thing I would share my life with him.”

But since calling it quits with the basketball player for good after it was made public that he fathered a son, Theo, with Maralee Nichols, in 2021, Khloe is rebuilding her life at her own pace.

“So, it’s learning to reprogram myself,” the 38-year-old shared. “I know that this isn’t the right thing for me and I need to slowly heal and move on, but it doesn’t happen overnight.”

And when host Kelly Clarkson brought up the notion that she may always love someone she was previously involved with, Khloe agreed.

Sharing where she stands with ex-husband Lamar Odom—to whom she was married from 2009 to 2016—she said, “My ex-husband, I genuinely still love and I want the best for him and I’m rooting for him.”

However, she acknowledged that everyone changes and evolves, saying that sometimes “it’s just not a right fit for you.”