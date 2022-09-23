Khloe Kardashian Gives Hint About Baby Boy’s Name

Kloe Kardashian and her new born baby. [Source: ENews]

During the season two premiere episode of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian teased the name of her and Tristan Thompson’s baby boy. Find out more about the potential moniker.

Khloe Kardashian is all about crossing her T’s.

During the season two premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old addressed the news that she and her ex Tristan Thompson—with who she shares 4-year-old daughter True Thompson—were expecting a baby boy via surrogate. Ahead of her baby boy’s arrival, the Good American founder was seen brainstorming for a few names—and with that, viewers already have a hint of what the name will at least certainly start with.

“It is going to start with a T,” Khloe said during the Sept. 22 episode. “I mean, that’s really the only names I’ve been looking at.” After mom Kris Jenner chimed in with a slew of suggestions, the matriarch joked about one suggestion that might sound familiar. Referencing Kourtney Kardashian’s husband, Travis Barker, Kris said, “We can name him Travis and then just have an easy three.”

Back in August, Khloe’s rep confirmed to E! News that she and Tristan had welcomed their second child via surrogate.

But, as a source close to Khloe previously noted, the baby news did not mean the two were back together following Tristan’s paternity scandal last year, with the insider sharing that “they have not spoken outside of co-parenting matters.” (The NBA star welcomed son Theo with Maralee Nichols last year. He is also dad to Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.)

Towards the end of the episode, Khloe’s son made his TV debut—with the mom of two giving viewers a glimpse of her newborn moments after his arrival.