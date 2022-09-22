Khloe Kardashian breaks down about baby no.2 in new Kardashian's trailer

Khloe admits in the trailer she's ready to talk about her baby announcement.[Source:NZ Herald]

Khloe Kardashian is getting emotional about baby number two.

Nearly two months after welcoming her baby boy via surrogate with ex boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, the Good American founder is ready to share her side of the story.

Appearing in a teaser trailer for season two of Hulu’s reality show, The Kardashians, the mother of two appeared to tear up as she spoke of her unborn child.

Article continues after advertisement

“There is something I’m ready to talk about, Tristan and I are having another baby.”

Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on Tristan Thompson’s …

“And it’s supposed to be a really exciting time,” the reality star—who is also mum to True Thompson, 4 — added while fighting back tears, “it’s just a different experience.”

The short trailer doesn’t add any more detail but it does include a cut where mum, Kris Jenner is seen tearing up.

“It’s hard to watch her in pain,” Jenner exclaimed.

“This has been a difficult time in my life but it’s the start of something positive and beautiful,” Kardashian then says despite the heartbreaking situation.

News of the on-off couple’s second child broke in July when a representative for Kardashian told E! “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,”

Adding, “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

The former couple then welcomed their child early August with a rep confirming the news to the media outlet.

While fans were curious about what this meant for the on-again-off-again couple, a source later told People Magazine the Good American co-owner and Thompson are not back together and will continue to co-parent as they have done with their daughter.

The insider said the reality star does not see herself as “a single mum”, and wants her ex-boyfriend “as involved as possible” with the baby and True.

“Just like they do with True, Khloé will co-parent the baby with Tristan,” the source said. “Tristan is the dad, and Khloé wants him involved as much as possible. He is great with True.”

The source added, “She has a great support system with a lot of help. She feels very lucky”.

The Kardashians season 2 airs on Disney+ on September 22.