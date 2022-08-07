Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome second child

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are also parents to a 4-year-old daughter, True. [Photo: CNN News]

(CNN)Khloe Kardashian is now a mom of two.

The reality TV star and her ex-boyfriend, Canadian-American basketball player Tristan Thompson, have welcomed their second child via surrogate, a source close to Kardashian told CNN.

No name for the baby boy has been shared yet.

The former couple is also parents to a 4-year-old daughter, True.

The pair have had a tumultuous, on-and-off-again relationship marked by several cheating scandals.

In January, Thompson confirmed that he had welcomed a son with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

But Kardashian, 38, has been vocal about her commitment to co-parenting with Thompson and her desire to grow her family.

She documented her efforts to conceive a second child through IVF and fertility assistance on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”