Kevin Spacey to appear in UK court on sex assault charges

[Source: BBC]

Actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.

The 62-year-old has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

He is due at Westminster Magistrates’ Court at 10:00 BST on Thursday.

The charges follow a review of evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault on a man, now in his 40s, in London in March 2005.

He has also been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent on a man, now in his 30s, in August 2008 in London.

The fourth charge of sexual assault is on another man, who is also now in his 30s, in April 2013 in Gloucestershire.

Mr Spacey previously said he would “voluntarily” appear in a UK court to answer the charges.

The American Beauty star gave a statement to Good Morning America in May in which he said he was confident he could prove his innocence.

He is a two-time Oscar winner and has starred in films such as Seven, LA Confidential, American Beauty and Baby Driver, as well as the Netflix series House of Cards.