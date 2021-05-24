Home

Kenny Sebastian welcomes bride Tracy Alison home

The Indian Express
January 18, 2022 5:22 am
Source: [The Indian Express]

On Monday, comedian Kenny Sebastian shared photos from his wedding and introduced his bride Tracy Alison to fans.

Comedian Kenny Sebastian tied the knot with girlfriend Tracy Alison on Sunday.

The wedding took place in Goa with a lot of his friends from the industry also joining in. Apart from a dreamy white wedding, the couple also enjoyed a Hindu ritual and even danced to Bollywood songs wearing their Indian finery. Kenny took to Instagram to break the news to fans and welcomed his bride home. He also said that his wedding day ‘was the most memorable day of my life’.

“Tracy is home ♥️ @tracealison. Just wanted to update my sweet insta followers that I have got married and it was the most memorable day of my life,” he wrote in the caption, while sharing photos from his wedding day. While the first one captures a moment from the dance floor, where Kenny is on his knees holding his wife’s hands. In the next two photos, the newlyweds pose for the camera in their wedding outfits.

While not much is known about Tracy, she is reportedly a dentist. Kenny, till now, has never spoken about dating anyone publically.

Aakash Gupta, Prashasti Singh, and Sumukhi Suresh among others were present at the wedding, while good friends Kanan Gill and Biswa Kalyan Rath joined them virtually.

On the work front, Kenny Sebastian will be seen as a judge of Comicstaan 3.

