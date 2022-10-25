Kendall With Caitlyn Supports Boyfriend Devin Booker at NBA Game

Kendall and Caitlyn Jenner at Devin Booker's game. [Photo Credit: ENews]

Kendall Jenner proved once again she’s Devin Booker’s no. 1 fan by attending the Phoenix Suns’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers, turning the event into a family night with Caitlyn Jenner.

Well, this family outing was a slam dunk.

Caitlyn Jenner and her daughter Kendall Jenner showed their support for Devin Booker during the Phoenix Suns’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers. While cheering on her shooting guard boyfriend, Kendall proudly donned the Suns’ colours and sported an orange puffer jacket over a pair of black leather pants and boots. As for Caitlyn, she wore a black sweater over a pair of jeans.

Article continues after advertisement

The Suns beat the Clippers at L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena with a final score of 112 to 95. However, this isn’t the first time Kendall has seen Devin and the Suns coast to victory. The 818 Tequila founder has attended several of his games over the course of their two-year relationship—with family members like Caitlyn and Kylie Jenner joining her courtside.

However, over the summer, fans wondered if Kendall and Devin were taking a time out. A source close to the model told E! News in June that she and the athlete had “hit a rough patch.” However, it wasn’t long before they were once again a united team, with a source close to Kendall telling E! News in July the duo “are fully back together.”

While fans have gotten a few glimpses into Kendall and Devin’s romance—by watching her root for him at games, spotting the pair on date nights or romantic getaways, and seeing their sweet social media PDA—the Kardashians star and the NBA player have kept much of their relationship private.

“I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest,” Kendall said during the June 2021 Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion. “I just feel like it’s a private matter and not for anybody else to judge or know.”

One thing is for sure: Kendall isn’t Devin’s only fan in the family. “Her family loves him and knows how good they are for one another,” a source close to Kendall told E! News in June 2021. “They love having Devin around and have welcomed him with open arms. They love seeing Kendall so happy with someone who brings out the best in her. It’s exciting for everyone to see her in such a great relationship.”