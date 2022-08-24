Kendall Addresses "Out of Hand" Narrative About Her Family in Kardashians Teaser

[Source: ENews]

In a new teaser for the second season of the Kardashians, Kendall Jenner slammed the “narrative” that circulates about her family.

Kendall Jenner is done keeping up with the constant stories about her family.

Ahead of the second season of the Kardashians—which premieres Sept. 22 on Hulu—a new teaser for the show has been released. “The narrative is so out of hand about me and my family,” the 818 Tequila founder says in a confessional, “There’s just no changing it.”

Elsewhere in the 15-second teaser, Kim Kardashian says, “I’ve always wanted people to see who I really am.”

In the past, Kendall has gotten candid about her ongoing struggle with anxiety. The model revealed how she practices self-care and keeps her insomnia at bay in an interview with Vogue last week.

She explained, “I have struggled with anxiety for years and it can have good and bad days. If I need to wind down, I really make a point to take 15 minutes to meditate to settle my anxiety so I can get a good night’s rest.”

Kendall—who is currently dating NBA star Devin Booker—has also spoken out about the downside to life in the spotlight.

Kendall added, “There are days and weeks and months when you just don’t stop.”