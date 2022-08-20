Keeping Up Appearances actress dies at 91

[Source: BBC]

Comedy actress Josephine Tewson, who appeared in TV sitcoms including Keeping Up Appearances and Last of the Summer Wine, has died at the age of 91.

Tewson was best known for playing Elizabeth, the nervous next-door neighbour of Hyacinth Bucket in Keeping Up Appearances between 1990-95.

Her other sitcoms included Shelley with Hywel Bennett and No Appointment Necessary with Roy Kinnear.

Article continues after advertisement

She also worked extensively with Ronnie Barker, Charlie Drake and Dick Emery.

In a statement, her agent Jean Diamond said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Josephine Tewson.”

The actress died on Thursday at Denville Hall, a care home for actors and other members of the entertainment industry in north London, Diamond added.