Keanu Reeves Wants a John Wick/Madea Crossover

Keanu Reeves wants to see John Wick cross over with Tyler Perry’s Madea.

The star of the popular super assassin franchise sat down with CinePOP in Brazil to promote the next installment, John Wick: Chapter 4. When asked who he wants to see cross paths with Wick in the future, Reeves revealed his dream choice is Perry’s gun-toting old lady. “Me and my girlfriend thought it would be cool to have a crossover between John Wick and Madea,” Reeves said. “Madea and John Wick! It would be insane, right?”

Known for her street-tough attitude and profane behavior, Perry’s iconic role as Mabel “Madea” Earlene Simmons was based on the actor/filmmaker’s mother and aunt. He brought the character to life on the stage in 1999 with I Can Do Bad All by Myself before leaping to the big screen in 2005’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman. The huge success of Madea, primarily with Black audiences, made Perry one of the highest-paid people in entertainment, according to Forbes magazine in 2011.

Though Perry has yet to respond to Reeves’ surprise comments, the actor had proposed a Madea/Deadpool team-up for Deadpool 3. He went as far as posting a “Ma-Dea-D Pool” video which earned a seal of approval from Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. “…If you could film six more minutes of this, we’d have Deadpool 3. Or Nobody’s Fool Part 2,” Reynolds said.

It is highly unlikely that fans will ever see Madea meet Wick or Deadpool in a future project, but one eyebrow-raising potential idea floated by John Wick franchise director and co-creator Chad Stahelski is to send Reeves’ indestructible killer into space. “It’s like, I’ve just been let off the leash literally for nine years, doing whatever I want. And if I want John Wick to go to fucking space in [John Wick: Chapter 5], he’ll go to fucking space,” Stahelski stated.

In the meantime, John Wick’s world is still expanding. In addition to Chapter 4, a spinoff movie called Ballerina is in the works, with Blonde’s Ana de Armas in the lead role. Reeves revealed that Ballerina’s story is set in between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) and Chapter 4.

On the small screen, the Wick universe will see another angle portrayed with The Continental. The spinoff series will follow a young Winston Scott, played by Colin Woodell, in the mid ’70s fighting for control of the iconic New York City hotel. Originally intended for the Starz network, The Continental will premiere on Peacock in 2023.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will release in theaters on March 24, 2023.