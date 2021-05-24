Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to cut a five-tier wedding cake

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s big fat Indian wedding is currently underway in Rajasthan.

They are getting married at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan.

The couple had their sangeet night on Tuesday evening which will be followed by Mehendi and Haldi ceremony today. They will be tying the knot tomorrow.

The Bollywood couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, has also arranged for a massive spread that will be served during their wedding festivities.

The food menu includes live kachori, Dahi Bhalla, and chaat stalls, kebabs, and traditional Rajasthani cuisine.

They also have a five-tier wedding cake curated by an Italian chef.

The special blue-and-white five-tier Tiffany cake is being made especially for the Bollywood couple by a chef from Italy.

Traditional Rajasthani cuisines like Daal Baati Churma with around 15 types of daals made from different lentils will be a part of the spread.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s grand wedding is being attended by a host of celebrities from Indian films including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sharvari Wagh, Gurdas Maan, Simran Kaur, and others.

Last week, the District Collector (DC) revealed that a total of 120 top Bollywood and other celebrities will be attending Vicky Kaushal’s wedding. DC Rajendra Kishan reportedly told the media,

“These 120 guests shall follow all COVID-19 protocols, and fully vaccinated guests will get entry in the much-hyped celebrity wedding.” Kishan said that organizers of the Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal wedding have been instructed to strictly follow all COVID-19 protocols.

He said that non-vaccinated guests will have to present a negative RT-PCR test report before entering the venue.