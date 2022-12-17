Katherine Jenkins Pope show to go ahead despite lost luggage

Katherine Jenkins [Source: BBC]

Katherine Jenkins is to go ahead and sing for the Pope after fearing she would have to cancel, when she accused British Airways of losing her luggage.

The Welsh singer posted on social media that her bags were lost while travelling to Rome for the Christmas concert on Saturday.

She initially said that she would “not be able to perform” – but later posted that “the show must go on”.

British Airways said it was “doing everything” to recover the bags.

Jenkins is due to perform at the annual concert at the Auditorium Conciliazione but, on Thursday night, had said she would be unable to do so if her luggage was not found.

The official British Airways account replied to her social media post asking her to send them a direct message so they could help trace her luggage.

The airline said: “We’re doing everything we can to reunite our customer with their delayed baggage as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”