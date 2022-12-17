Official Results
FijiFirst
PAP
NFP
SODELPA
Unity Fiji
FLP
PAP
NFP
SODELPA
Unity Fiji
FLP
Full Results

Entertainment

Katherine Jenkins Pope show to go ahead despite lost luggage

December 17, 2022 9:28 am

Katherine Jenkins [Source: BBC]

Katherine Jenkins is to go ahead and sing for the Pope after fearing she would have to cancel, when she accused British Airways of losing her luggage.

The Welsh singer posted on social media that her bags were lost while travelling to Rome for the Christmas concert on Saturday.

She initially said that she would “not be able to perform” – but later posted that “the show must go on”.

Article continues after advertisement

British Airways said it was “doing everything” to recover the bags.

Jenkins is due to perform at the annual concert at the Auditorium Conciliazione but, on Thursday night, had said she would be unable to do so if her luggage was not found.

The official British Airways account replied to her social media post asking her to send them a direct message so they could help trace her luggage.

The airline said: “We’re doing everything we can to reunite our customer with their delayed baggage as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

FijiFirst, PA battle continues

Latest results sees FF and PA continue gaining

Rabuka addresses party after being released

Police start investigating We Unite members

Gavoka says RFMF should not be involved

Electoral Commission assures manual vote counting

Battle intensifies between FijiFirst and PA

Rabuka released

Titanic battle continues

Police takes Rabuka for questioning

MOG happy so far

Warhammer to be made into movie and TV show, starring Superman actor Henry Cavill

Malaysia landslide: At least 21 campers dead and more missing

Twitter condemned by UN and EU over reporters’ ban

Peru protests: Ministers quit as death toll mounts

Noah Centineo moves away from rom-coms with ‘The Recruit’

In 2021, judge warned of gay bar attacker’s shootout plans

Katherine Jenkins Pope show to go ahead despite lost luggage

Russian missile strikes pound Ukraine

American rapper Kendrick Lamar wows Auckland crowd with near two-hour show

Brittney Griner vows to play this season after prisoner swap

US to launch new diplomatic approach to China with ‘China House’

Airport security 100ml liquid rule to be scrapped

Women’s best player award for Fiji’s Coral Coast 7s

Berlin's giant AquaDom hotel aquarium containing 1,500 fish explodes

Japan defence: China threat prompts plan to double military spending

France players hit by colds as Argentina final looms

Former US President Donald Trump sells out NFT trading cards

FIFA to relook at 2026 World Cup format

Ashley Roberts will not have to face accused stalker at his trial

Kevin Spacey to face fresh sex offence charges in trial

Warwickshire locations turned into WW2 France film sets

Lyon fire: Ten dead, including five children

Latest figures released

Landslide at Malaysia campground leaves 9 dead, 25 missing

Leave military alone Kalouniwai tells Rabuka

Parties to start petition

Wildcard entry for Fiji men’s basketball

PA willing to work with SODELPA

Lal wins first prize in Junior Golf Championship

France substitutes give Deschamps food for thought as final looms

Respect democratic process says NGO Coalition

$65.8 million payout to cane farmers: FSC

Nightclub owners warned

Apple looks beyond ‘iPhone factory’ China as dalliance sours

Elon Musk’s Twitter bans accounts of CNN, NYT, WaPo journalists

Morrison endures the Robodebt witness box

Sam Worthington Criticizing Green Lantern's Logic Cost Him the Hal Jordan Role

Fiji Chess close the year with two major competitions

Super W Final in Townsville

No British fans arrested at World Cup

PA leads, Bainimarama takes individual lead

Norwich Puppet Theatre bridge brought back into use after 30 years

EFL reschedules a scheduled power outage

Kalouniwai yet to respond to enquiry

We will apply pressure where it needs to be applied: Gavoka

Unassuming tart wins top place in mince pie taste test

General Election was conducted peacefully: Wong

TikTok tests landscape videos in major shake-up

Police release image of 'dangerous' Auckland shooting suspect

Third phase of online safety campaign launched

Batman Spawn Proves a Marvel & DC Crossover is Way Overdue

FEO to update results App progressively

Votes from police and military officers split between Rabuka and Bainimarama

Classic '80s Manga City Hunter Lands Live-Action Adaptation at Netflix

Gamora and Star-Lord Reunite in New Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Photo

Biden backs African Union becoming permanent G20 member

Musk’s Twitter tweaks foreshadow EU showdown over new rules

Ukrainian general says Russia preparing for ‘prolonged’ war

Portugal coach Santos leaves job after World Cup exit

Poland's Marciniak to referee World Cup final

Google won't alter search results amid protest song row

Palestinian activist's family asks ICC to probe death

Henry Cavill says he will not return as Superman

Drinkers falling asleep in the road are dying in traffic accidents, Tokyo police warn

Power cuts in seven states as deadly winter storm and tornadoes hit US

Todd and Julie Chrisley ordered to report to Florida prisons in mid-January

James Gunn has plans for DC

Thai princess hospitalized with heart condition, palace says

Will Smith takes over ‘Red Table Talk’ to discuss toughest role of his career

Norsk Hydro to supply Mercedes-Benz with low-carbon aluminium

Deadly attack leaves retaken Kherson with no power

Researchers have found that snakes have a clitoris.

Argentina near full-strength for World Cup final against France

tWitch’s legacy of kindness makes his loss all the more tragic

Fiji reminds Olympian of humble beginnings

New results pour in

Special NCC for Tailevu Naitasiri club

Methodist Church writes to President

Ukraine launches ‘most massive strike’ on occupied Donetsk region

I have nothing to hide: Saneem

Rabuka says he will not instigate another coup

No official complaint yet from parties: SoE

More accessibility to Walesi

Vote counting is manual: Saneem

SoE provides space for media at Count Centre

Dozens freed in new Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap

Some party agents were very aggressive: SoE

McCaig breaks 16-year-record

SODELPA demands a full manual count of all votes

Fijian trio to officiate in OFC U-17 championship

FCS commends family support for cancer patients

Proud Moroccans hail World Cup team but rue defeat felt in Africa and Arab world

USP launches first biofuel lab

Musk taking legal action over private jet tweets

Sleigh!, Basement Theatre

Paul Pelosi attack: Man told cops of ‘evil’ in Washington

Rainibogi finishes 22nd

Moroccan fans briefly clash with police in Brussels after World Cup defeat

France stand firm to overpower gallant Morocco

Bank of England set to raise interest rates again

First set of final results released

UN blocks Myanmar military from taking UN seat

Where next after being told to move out of London?

FLP questions provisional poll results

Person with a disability casts vote from taxi

Be vigilant says FICAC Commissioner

PA to lodge petition

It has been a struggle: Gavoka

Cancer screenings are vital: Tuvakasiga

Trump Org. was secretly held in contempt for hindering probe

Tailevu woman make it count

Ed Sheeran ticket touts ordered to repay £6m

US deaths fell this year, but not to pre-COVID levels

Parents reminded to be vigilant

Why Pamela Anderson won’t watch her own Netflix documentary

China diplomats leave UK over Manchester protester attack

Eddie Murphy to be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes

Tactical masterplan, and grit, take France into World Cup final

Floods kill at least 120 in Kinshasa

Dazzling galactic diamonds shine in new Webb telescope image

Dancing DJ on The Ellen Show dies aged 40

US planning to send Patriot air defence missiles

Stocks stumble after Fed hikes rates, signals more to come

FIFA to re-think 2026 format as they face spoiling winning recipe

Moroccan fans fill World Cup stadium for France semi-final

Provisional results now closed

Morocco airline cancels World Cup fans flights, citing Qatar restrictions

Woman in custody following drug raid

Man in custody for allegedly stealing car

Sigatoka bound lane temporarily closed

Young not understanding seriousness of voting: Dr Kishore

FijiFirst leads provisional results

SoE confident App won't have future issues

FEO resumes releasing provisional results

FEO Results App faces issues

Provisional results on hold

Latest provisional results

Breakdown by divisions also released by FEO

Counting begins

Respected Auckland Pacific church pastor and sex offender named

311,000 have voted so far

First-time voters turn up to Namadi polling station

Woman walks for almost two hours to cast her vote

McCarthy and McConnell on collision course

The Way of Water’ rekindles the wonder in a way that demands to be seen

Messi confirms Qatar final will be his last World Cup game

Voter hopes for disability inclusiveness

World Cup 2022 top goal scorer: who could win Golden Boot?

Voter applauds Election process

Voting process easier says villager

Explosions heard in Ukrainian capital, emergency teams deployed

French rugby chief handed suspended sentence and fine for corruption

Figures not looking impressive

SOE sends condolences to voter’s family

Haiti prepares to roll out first cholera vaccines

Thousands flood Buenos Aires streets as Argentina reach World Cup final

US finalising plan to send Patriot air defence system to Ukraine

Elon Musk no longer world's richest man

US winter storm brings blizzards, tornadoes and flood threats

Bainimarama exercises his voting right

FijiFirst GS casts vote

Megan Thee Stallion testifies Tory Lanez shot her

Judge dismisses Shake It Off copyright lawsuit

Hospitals under strain in wave of infections

Over 27 percent Fijians have voted

Ro Teimumu urging Fijians to vote

Mother sells juice while waiting to vote.

83-year-old braves scorching sun to cast vote

Saula happy to be operating free transport

Retired school teacher commends Fijian Elections Office

PA’s Lobendan votes

Around 1, 500 extra officers deployed: Police Chief

108-year-old Bi votes

Seruiratu impressed with FEO services

Grief fails to stop Ba family from voting

Chand urges youths to vote

‘Renaissance,’ ‘Motomami,’ Bad Bunny

All Polling Stations operational: SoE

Gavoka urges Fijians to vote

MOG members present at key areas

Naulumatua pleased with voting process

Alvarez and Messi steer Argentina past Croatia into World Cup final

Rabuka votes in Namadi

Immobility challenge fails to dampen voter's spirit

Ali happy to vote

Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show breaks record for biggest documentary debut

Early numbers excite Saneem

Fijians in Navua queued before 7.30am to vote

President votes in Suva