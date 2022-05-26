Kate Moss: Johnny Depp never pushed or kicked me

[Source: BBC]

British supermodel Kate Moss has testified that her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp never abused her, contradicting a claim made by the actor’s ex-wife.

Amber Heard, 36, had claimed that she heard rumours that Mr Depp once pushed Ms Moss down a flight of stairs.

Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard for $50m (£40m) for an opinion article she wrote in which she said she was an abuse victim.

On the stand, he said that it has been “insane” to hear Ms Heard’s claims.

Over the course of the six week trial, the court has heard vastly different versions of what transpired between the two during their volatile two year marriage.

Ms Heard and witnesses for her side painted a picture of Mr Depp as an abuser plagued by drug use, jealous and self-harm and Mr Depp’s side putting forward a story of the actress as the aggressor and her claims as untrue.

In brief testimony on Wednesday, Ms Moss – who dated Mr Depp between 1994 and 1998 – said that he never pushed her, but rather that he once came to her aid after she fell down the stairs.