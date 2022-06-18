Kate Bush is number one, thanks to Stranger Things

[Source: BBC]

The remarkable resurgence of Kate Bush’s 80s classic Running Up That Hill has culminated in the song going to number one in the UK singles chart.

Originally released in 1985, the song has enjoyed a new lease of life after featuring in the Netflix sci-fi show Stranger Things.

After reaching number two last week, it has now replaced Harry Styles’ As It Was in the top slot.

Bush said she was “overwhelmed by the scale of affection” for her song.

“It’s all happening really fast, as if it’s being driven along by a kind of elemental force,” the star said in a statement. “I have to admit I feel really moved by it all.”

The achievement comes 44 years after Bush last reached number one, with her debut single Wuthering Heights.

That four-decade gap is the longest in chart history, beating Tom Jones, who had to wait 42 years between Green Green Grass of Home reaching the top in 1966 and his next number one, the charity single (Barry) Islands in the Stream.

Running Up That Hill originally appeared on Bush’s celebrated fifth album Hounds Of Love, which she self-produced and composed largely with a Fairlight CMI – a ground-breaking digital sampling synthesizer.

“When it came out all those years ago it sounded brand new,” says BBC 6 Music’s Matt Everitt, “and all these years later, it still sounds like nothing that anybody else has ever done.

“I think that’s why she’s able to resonate with so many people who are hearing it for the first time.”

Many of those people were introduced to Running Up That Hill through the latest series of Stranger Things, which premiered at the end of May.

The song features as a recurring motif, obsessively played by one of the teenage protagonists, Max Mayfield, as she struggles to come to terms with her brother’s death.