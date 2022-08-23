Kartik Aaryan teams up with Rashmika Mandanna

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Kartik Aaryan’s gallery of heroines has finally gotten bigger.

For some time now, he has been facing a crisis of co-stars.

How many films can he do with Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon?

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 superstar is now looking Southwards for compatible co-stars.

We now hear that Kartik is all set to pair with the very spontaneous and natural Rashmika Mandanna of Pushpa fame, in a very special project.

While details of the project are under wraps sources close to Kartik Aaryan confirm that this fresh pair is definitely happening “very shortly, in the next week or so.”

“Watch out for other co-stars whom Kartik has not worked with before,” the source promises.