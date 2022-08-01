Kartik Aaryan surprises Kiara Advani on her birthday,

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani recently enjoyed a massive a success together after playing a couple onscreen in the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The couple is all set to return to the big screen with yet another film but this will see them in a romantic avatar.

Today, on the occasion of Kiara’s birthday we got a glimpse of their next titled Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Kartik Aaryan surprised his co-star Kiara Advani on the day of her birthday by sharing a photo of the two together from their forthcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha.

The film will feature him playing the role of Satyaprem whereas Kiara will be seen as Katha. Going by the look the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor shared it seemed that the duo will be seen in intense romantic avatars in the film.

Sharing it on Instagram, the actor captioned it along with a birthday wish for the actress and also revealing the name of their upcoming love story, saying, “Happy Birthday Katha !! Tumhaara SatyaPrem ❤️#SatyapremKiKatha @kiaraaliaadvani ❤️”

Speaking about the film, earlier it was being said that the film was titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha. However, it seems that the title underwent change.

The film will mark the collaboration of Kartik Aaryan along with filmmaker Kabir Khan and produced Sajid Nadiadwala.

In an earlier report, Bollywood Hungama had quoted a source saying, “Kartik and Sajid have broken the ice while discussing Satyanarayan Ki Katha and are now committed to doing multiple films together. While Satyanaran Ki Katha begins soon, Kartik will kick off the Kabir Khan film for NGE from next year.”

While there have been several rumours of a leading lady doing the rounds, it seems that the makers have finally locked Kiara Advani and needless to say, the onscreen Jodi has created record-breaking success at the box office recently.