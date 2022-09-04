Karan Johar unveils new glimpse into the world of astras

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

In just a few days, the much-anticipated film Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt will hit the theatres. While the fans are excited to see their favourite pair on screen, the advance bookings have opened up now.

The film will be released in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D formats.

Karan Johar on Saturday took to social media to share a new glimpse of the astraverse. “A never seen before world of Ancient Indian Astras only in cinemas in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D. Experience it all with #Brahmastra!!!” he wrote.

A never seen before world of Ancient Indian Astras only in cinemas in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D. Experience it all with #Brahmastra!!! TICKET BOOKINGS OPEN NOW🧡🧡 Article continues after advertisement BMS: https://t.co/RE5Zl4Puy3

Paytm: https://t.co/kvKJZcHH81 pic.twitter.com/Vi9CjuFI2B — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 3, 2022

S.S Rajamouli presents Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on 9th September across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.