Karan Johar says he is again promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The recent episode of Koffee With Karan 7 some hot brewing conversations with Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday.

While dodging the many rumours about her love life, Ananya Panday revealed about how she has been hitting on her co-star Vijay Deverakonda.

Amidst interesting confessions and revelations, Karan Johar also played the usual quiz round with the stars.

Article continues after advertisement

While the initial few quizzes saw Ananya acing it with her Bollywood knowledge, soon the tables turned when other questions started.

Koffee With Karan lovers would be aware that the quiz round also features a mini section where the stars are asked to call co-celebrities, especially actors who are asked to say, ‘Hey Karan, it’s me’ to the filmmaker and also reveal what they are doing at that point of time’.

In the same round, Ananya Panday ended up calling Kartik Aaryan. The actor, who picked up the phone, said, ‘Hey, Karan it’s me’.

Followed by that, Ananya asked him about his whereabouts but before he could reply, Karan chimed in adding, “He is again promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 if I know right.” Playing along, Kartik added, “Yes, yes I am at home promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.”

The conversation concluded with Karan politely ending it with a ‘thank you’.

As for the rest of the game, it ended with a tie between Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, While Vijay ended up calling on Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the celebrity calling round, Ananya followed up the Kartik call with another call to Janhvi Kapoor, who was on the sets of Bawaal.

So she ended up making Karan talk to Janhvi and Varun, thereby winning extra points.

Their tie breaker was the question – ‘Who was the leading lady of Maine Pyar Kiya’.

Ananya Panday answered saying, ‘Bhagyashree’, thereby winning the round.