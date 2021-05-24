Entertainment
Kapil Sharma’s first-ever Netflix special to premiere on January 28
January 6, 2022 12:31 pm
Comedian Kapil Sharma will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar as he gets candid about his life’s journey and shares it all in his own fun and relatable way in his first-ever Netflix Comedy Special – Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet.
From the streets of Amritsar to the sets of Mumbai, Kapil Sharma has been entertaining us for a while now, but he is not done yet! The first-ever special of the comedian will be released on January 28, 2022, revealing Kapil in a never-before-seen avatar.
Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma is currently hosting The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV.
