Kanye "Ye" West Donates Thousands of Gifts to Chicago Toy Drive

When it comes to Christmas in his beloved Chicago, Ye is the opposite of heartless.

The rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, donated “the majority of the over 4,000 toys” for the 4K Giveaway Toy Drive held in the Englewood area of his native Chicago on Sunday, Dec. 19, a press release announced.

“Yesterday, our hometown hero, our modern-day Santa Claus named Kanye realized the need for support of neighborhoods like Englewood or the south side of Chicago and filling in the gap for those children who are without their fathers due to mass incarceration or gun violence,” 16th Ward Alderman Stephanie D. Coleman told E! News. “He really filled in the gap by providing not only clothes, but shoes, toys, as well as fresh produce for thousands of families yesterday on the South Side of Chicago.”

As Coleman described, West’s donation was a signal of hope and love for his hometown community.

“To know that a worldwide superstar that’s from your very community cares enough to send support to your neighborhood, I think it really showed hope that someone cares for you,” she said. “It really is the season of giving, but it’s also a time in our city with all of the challenges that we have, it shows that when government and when business leaders and when entertainment, when all of our worlds collide for one reason—that’s for the future of Chicago. It was a sign of hope that someone cares about us and eventually we’re going to be ok.”

When the coronavirus pandemic first began in the United States, the charitable star made a donation to L.A.’s Dream Center, a faith-based organization that provides support to those struggling with homelessness, hunger and lack of education.

As for how Ye will celebrate Christmas this year, a source told E! News the father of four is invited to Kris Jenner’s annual party, though it’s unclear if he will attend. Kim Kardashian, who has been dating Pete Davidson as of late, recently requested that the court end her and Ye’s marital status, according to documents obtained by E! News. The reality star filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years in February.

“Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between Respondent and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down. No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time,” she said in a declaration. “Respondent and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.”