Kanye West to end partnership with retailer Gap

Kenya West autographing a fans poster. [Photo Source: BBC Entertainment]

The rapper Kanye West is to end a once celebrated partnership with the retailer Gap, which had hoped the collaboration could breathe new life into its brand.

Mr West accused the firm of failing to honour the terms of the deal, including by failing to open standalone stores for his Yeezy fashion label.

The agreement with Mr West, who goes by Ye, was hailed as potentially transformative when announced in 2020.

But there have been signs of strain.

The first item produced under the partnership, a $200 (£173) puffa jacket, did not go on sale for a year. That led to reports that Gap was frustrated by the slow rollout of Yeezy products, which also included a plain hoodie in bright colours for $90.

Mr West, meanwhile, has repeatedly criticised the company on social media, accusing it of copying his designs, excluding him from meetings and ignoring his requests to join the board.

Gap, which has faced its own internal struggles including the firing of its chief executive this summer, declined to comment.

But in an email to staff seen by the BBC, its president and chief executive Mark Breitbard said that while Gap and Yeezy shared many values, “how we work together to deliver this vision is not aligned”.

“Important to know is that throughout this partnership, we have upheld our commitments – and the teams have done so with the utmost integrity, navigating obstacles and demonstrating incredible resolve,” he added.