Kanye West reportedly drops out of Coachella headliner slot with fewer than 2 weeks to go

The ‘Donda’ rapper, who now goes by Ye, was also supposed to perform at Sunday’s Grammy Awards before being removed from the lineup for ‘concerning online behavior.’

From the looks of it, Kanye “Ye” West is out of another major performance. One day after the Grammy Awards (at which the Donda rapper was originally supposed to perform before being removed over his social media slur against host Trevor Noah), West has reportedly dropped out of his headlining slot at the upcoming Coachella festival, according to several published reports, including TMZ, which first reported the news.

As of Monday afternoon, Ye was still listed as the headliner on the official festival site with performances on April 17 and 24. Representatives for West and Coachella did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

West was announced as one of the main Coachella headliners (alongside Billie Eilish and Harry Styles) back in January. He was meant to perform on Sunday and incorporate elements of his Sunday services into the set. But the past two months have seen an uptick in behavior from West that raised some concern.

After his ex-wife Kim Kardashian hooked up with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, West started berating the comedian on social media and even released a music video in which he buried alive a fascimile of Davidson. When Noah called out this and other actions as abusive behavior in a segment on The Daily Show, West called him a slur — leading to an Instagram suspension and his removal from the Grammys performance list. West has still not posted anything to Instagram since the suspension was lifted.

More relevant to Coachella, West also went after Eilish in February following a concert where the “Bad Guy” singer paused her performance to make sure a distressed audience member got help. Going off media write-ups of the incident, West apparently perceived it as a dig against Travis Scott — the long-time partner of West’s former sister-in-law Kylie Jenner — whose Astroworld festival resulted in multiple accidental deaths last year. West declared he wouldn’t perform at Coachella unless she apologized to Scott. Eilish responded on Instagram, “literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.” According to TMZ, Scott was supposed to make an appearance during West’s Coachella set.

Coachella takes place over two weekends: The first runs April 15-17 and the second lasts April 22-24. Now, with less than two weeks to go before the first edition, the festival is down a headliner. This is the first iteration of Coachella in three years, the 2020 and 2021 editions having been canceled by the pandemic.