Kanye West escorted out of Skechers 'unannounced and uninvited'

[Source: BBC]

Shoe brand Skechers claims it had to escort Ye, known as Kanye West, from its corporate offices in Los Angeles after he showed up “unannounced and uninvited”.

The firm added it had “no intention” of working with the rapper and designer.

It comes after Adidas, the German sportswear giant, cut ties with Ye over anti-Semitic remarks he made on social media.

The BBC has contacted Ye’s representatives for comment.

In a statement Skechers said Ye had arrived at its offices with a party and was “engaged in unauthorised filming”.

The party were escorted from the building after a brief conversation, it said.

The brand said: “We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech.”

It added: “We again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited.”

Ye, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, has been involved in a string of high profile spats with big brands in recent months and many have cut ties.

Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that affects your moods, which can swing from one extreme to another. It used to be known as manic depression.