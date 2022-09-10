Kane Brown takes his hitmaker status to the next level

[Source: AP]

Kane Brown knows a hit when he hears one, whether it’s a tribute to ’90s country or a collaboration with an R&B star or DJ that might light up the dance floor.

The 28-year-old multi-hyphenate who broke out on social media has let his ear for what’s hot lead his uncharted path in country music, all the way up to his third record “Different Man” out Friday.

But even after a string of eight No. 1 Billboard Country Airplay songs, Brown took his time finding the special song his fans have been begging him for: a duet with his wife, Katelyn.

“We’ve had, like, four other songs that we were going to do,” Brown said, of his wife, who was also an aspiring singer-songwriter when they met in 2015.

Nothing felt right until he heard a song — the only one on the album that he didn’t co-write — that fit her style, which Brown describes in the vein of the big vocal pop like Whitney or Mariah. He’s so confident “Thank God” is a hit, he’s ready to pitch it as an awards show performance.