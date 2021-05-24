Kajol tests positive for COVID-19

Kajol shared the news via social media on Sunday morning.

Actor Kajol has tested positive for Covid-19. She took to Instagram to make the announcement and shared a photo of her daughter, Nysa.

Kajol captioned the post, “Tested positive and I really don’t want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let’s just stick to the sweetest smile in the world! Miss you @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll!” Priyanka Chopra commented on the post, calling Nysa ‘stunning’, while other fans flooded Kajol with heartfelt wishes and love.

Article continues after advertisement

Actor Kajol has tested positive for COVID-19. She took to Instagram to make the announcement and shared a photo of her daughter, Nysa.

Kajol captioned the post, “Tested positive and I really don’t want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let’s just stick to the sweetest smile in the world! Miss you @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll!” Priyanka Chopra commented on the post, calling Nysa ‘stunning’, while other fans flooded Kajol with heartfelt wishes and love.