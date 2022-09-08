Bieber suspends world tour due to health issues

Justin Bieber. [Photo Source: BBC Entertainment]

Justin Bieber says he is taking another break from touring to “make my health a priority”.

In June, the singer revealed he was suffering from facial paralysis, after a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The 28-year-old, who has been on his Justice world tour, now says recent shows have “taken a real toll” and he needs more time to “rest and get better”.

It comes a month after the singer announced his return to the stage.

Posting on his Instagram, he says he had given “everything I have” following a recent show in Brazil.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near someone’s ears, resulting in paralysis of parts of the face.

“After getting offstage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realised I need to make my health the priority right now,” he says.

“So I’m going to take a break from touring right now. I’m going to be OK, but I need to take time to rest and get better.”

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome cannot be passed from one person to another, but it is a complication from a transmissible disease called shingles.

Shingles is linked to the chickenpox virus that many people can get when they’re children.

According to the charity Facial Palsy UK, if the immune system becomes depressed and is less able to fight off infection, the body can become vulnerable to a reactivation of the chickenpox virus.

It says stress is often a trigger as it can weaken the immune system, and people who are stressed are more likely to suffer from infections.

Justin had earlier told fans he had been doing facial exercises to regain movement, but that it would still take time to recover.’

Back in June, the Canadian posted a video describing how the condition has impacted him.

“It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves, and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he said in the three-minute video.

He also smiled and blinked, showing his followers how the right side of his face did not move.