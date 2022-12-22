Justin Bieber collection axed after singer's 'trash' criticism

Justin Bieber said he didn't endorse the collection featuring images of him.

H&M has removed a Justin Bieber-inspired collection after it was branded “trash” by the singer.

The 28-year-old said he had not approved the collection, which included T-shirts, jumpers, tote bags and phone accessories.

Posting on his Instagram Story, the Sorry singer urged people not to buy the items which he said were being sold without his permission or approval.

The company said proper procedures were followed but have now pulled the line.

“The H&M Merch they made out of me is trash and I didn’t approve it,” Justin wrote on his Instagram story on Tuesday. “Don’t buy it.

“I didn’t approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M,” he continued.

“All without my permission and approval. I wouldn’t buy it if I were you.”

In a statement, H&M defended the fashion line, which reportedly features images of the star.

“As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures,” a spokesperson for the fashion retailer said.

“But out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber we have removed the garments from our stores and online.”

It’s not the first time a star has hit out at a brand for using their image without permission.

In 2015, Rihanna won a court case against Topshop – she successfully sued its parent company for £3.3m after it sold a sleeveless T-shirt with her photo on it.

And in 2019, Ariana Grande brought action against Forever 21 after she claimed it published at least 30 “unauthorised” images and videos that suggested she had endorsed the brand.

Justin is currently on a break from touring after he revealed he was suffering from facial paralysis, after a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near someone’s ears, resulting in paralysis of parts of the face.