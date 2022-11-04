Junior Eurovision: UK act revealed as Freya Skye

Freya has been described as "a great ambassador for the UK" [Photo Credit: BBC Entertainment]

A 13-year-old from Buckinghamshire will represent the United Kingdom at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest next month, it has been announced.

Freya Skye said: “I feel so lucky to have been given the opportunity to be a part of something so exciting”.

It is the first time in more than 15 years that the UK has taken part in the junior version of the song contest, which will be held in Armenia.

Article continues after advertisement

Freya was chosen because of her “genuine star quality”, the BBC said.

The team behind Freya’s song, titled Lose My Head, has previously worked with the likes of Ava Max, Pharrell Williams and Megan Thee Stallion. The process to select the act and song was led by CBBC alongside BBC Studios’ entertainment and music division.

The song is about friendships, moving on and leaving the past behind.

The UK previously participated in the competition between 2003 and 2005 with the support of ITV, while broadcaster S4C decided to go it alone for Wales in 2018 and 2019.

This is the first time the BBC has been involved in the junior event. The corporation is also preparing to host the Eurovision Song Contest, which will take place in Liverpool next May on behalf of Ukraine.

The junior version works much like the main event but the entrants have to be aged between nine and 14.

Director of BBC Children’s and Education, Patricia Hidalgo, said: “Freya is an amazing talent and she immediately stood out. Her voice is incredible, so we knew she would be able to showcase such a big song.

“She’s also a very special, self-effacing young lady who will be a great ambassador for the UK.”

BBC One, CBBC and BBC iPlayer will air the Junior Eurovision Song Contest on 11 December.