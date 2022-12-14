Julie Andrews probably won’t return for ‘Princess Diaries’ sequel

[Source: CNN]

It doesn’t appear that we will see Julie Andrews as Queen Clarisse Renaldi in any new “Princess Diaries” sequels.

The legendary actress sounded doubtful about appearing in “Princess Diaries 3” if it happens.

“I think we know that it’s probably not going to be possible,” Andrews told “Access Hollywood.”

Article continues after advertisement

“It was talked about very shortly after [the second sequel] came out, but it’s now how many years since then,” Andrews said. “And I am that much older and Annie the princess, or queen, is so much older. And I am not sure where it would float or run.”

The “Sound of Music” star is not the only one who may not return if the project comes to fruition.

Among reports that Disney is exploring doing a third installment in the franchise, there is no word as of yet as to whether star Anne Hathaway will participate.

She was 18 when the original film debuted in 2001. A sequel, “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement,” was released in 2004.

Hathaway reflected on participating in the beloved franchise during a 2019 interview with People TV.

“I got to hug Julie Andrews every day,” Hathaway said. “That part was also very, very, very magical. Then it came out and it was received. That part even, by the way, was magical.”