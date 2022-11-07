Julia Louis-Dreyfus' MCU Figure May Spark a U.S vs Wakanda War

[Source: CBR.com]

Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus has appeared as the mysterious Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine across numerous titles comprising Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her purpose in the overarching story has thus far been uncertain. A new report may shed some time on the endgame.

According to scooper DanielRPK, Marvel Studios is currently developing a project that will see Fontaine lead the United States into a war against the sovereign and advanced nation of Wakanda. The reasons behind the war are currently unknown and it is also uncertain if the upcoming Thunderbolts film will play into it. It should be noted this has not been officially confirmed.

Wakanda will likely undergo drastic changes following the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The film sees the country face off against the ocean-dwelling people of Talocan. Audiences will only be able to find out how Wakanda fares against Namor and his forces when the film premieres on Nov. 11.