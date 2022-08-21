Jonah Hill to stop promoting films to protect his mental health

[Source: BBC]

Jonah Hill has announced he will stop promoting his films to protect his mental health.

The Superbad actor said he had suffered from anxiety attacks for 20 years, which were “exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events”.

He will not do any promotion for his new documentary, Stutz, which is about his relationship with a therapist.

Psychologist Dr Sandra Wheatley told Radio 1 Newsbeat his decision was “a really important message”.

She said the fact that “somebody who has so much to lose is actually prepared to step back” should be applauded.

Jonah, 38, opened up about his mental health in an open letter published by Deadline ahead of Stutz, which he directed and is about the therapist he began seeing in 2017.