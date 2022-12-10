Johnny Knoxville Sued by TaskRabbit Worker Over Hidden Camera Prank

[Source: CBR]

Jackass Forever star Johnny Knoxville faces a lawsuit from a TaskRabbit worker who alleges the stunt performer and entertainer put him through a “terrifying ordeal” during a hidden camera prank.

According to Variety, handyman Khalil Khan is accusing the Jackass franchise creator of subjecting him to various discomfiting situations while doing work at a house in October. The incident was likely filmed for Knoxville’s upcoming ABC reality series The Prank Patrol, which also stars Eric Andre and Gabourey Sidibe.

During the incident, Khan alleges the homeowner asked him to fix a light switch under threat of violence if he didn’t do it properly. After that, Khan said a lamp went out before a young girl ran into the room accusing him of killing her pony, which he denied, before being taken to another room where a pony appeared to be on a life-support machine. From there, Khan’s car was allegedly towed, and when he tried to call the police, a man displaying a bag of white powder threatened to report him for cocaine possession.

As the lawsuit reads, “In the span of just minutes, he had been threatened with being beaten up, told he botched the repair job, accused of murdering a pony, had his car taken without his permission, and was now being told that he would be arrested for possession of illicit narcotics.” After all of this purportedly occurred, Knoxville emerged and told Khan it was a big prank. The Jackass star allegedly offered him a few hundred dollars, hoping he’d take everything in stride.

The lawsuit further states Khan was badly traumatized by the day’s events. Since then, the TaskRabbit worker has allegedly lost sleep and suffered from emotional distress and anxiety. He says he also fears that should any video of the incident become public, he would be subjected to embarrassment and ridicule. Knoxville has yet to respond to the allegations.

While this prank may not have been for Jackass, the franchise has been known to pull pranks on unsuspecting people alongside its willing participants. Jackass began as an MTV reality series in October 2000, created by Knoxville alongside Jeff Tremaine and Spike Jonze. The series ran until August of the following year before the franchise transitioned to the big screen. Films in the Jackass franchise include Jackass: The Movie, Jackass Number Two, Jackass 3D and Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa. A Netflix extended edition film, Jackass 4.5, was released in May featuring cut Jackass Forever footage. No series reboot for Jackass has been planned, according to Knoxville.

Knoxville left the door open for more Jackass films or series following the release of Jackass Forever, which also featured Steve-O, Wee Man, Chris Pontius and other long-time stars of the franchise. According to Knoxville during an interview this past October, he could see Jackass making an onscreen return. However, he doubted he’d participate in any stunts due to his concussion history as his neurologist voiced concerns about his health.

The lawsuit filed by Khan isn’t the only one Knoxville faced this year. His former Jackass co-star Bam Margera also filed legal action against him, citing wrongful termination from Jackass Forever. Margera was reportedly axed from the movie in February 2021 due to his addiction issues, leading him to sue the Jackass team and Paramount over his exclusion. He dropped the lawsuit in April.