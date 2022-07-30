Johnny Depp's artwork sells out within hours of debut

Johnny Depp. [Photo Credit: CBS News]

Artwork made by Johnny Depp has sold out in less than a day since it debuted, U.K-based art retailer Castle Fine Art said Friday. It comes weeks after his high-profile defamation trial with ex-wife and actress Amber Heard.

The art-house was hosting the actor’s “Friends & Heroes” collection, which was described as paintings of people “who have inspired him as a person.” Among the names include actors Al Pacino and Elizabeth Taylor and musicians Bob Dylan and Keith Richards.

“#JohnnyDepp’s debut collection ‘Friends & Heroes’ is now officially sold out,” it said. “This world-first release proved to be our fastest-selling collection to date, with all titles selling out in just hours.⁠”

In the initial hours after his art premiered, the BBC reported Depp made 3 million pounds — $3.6 million in U.S. dollars — and sold 780 prints through the art house’s 37 galleries. CBS News reached out to Castle Fine Art for the latest figures from the sales, but they did not immediately respond.

Ahead of the sale, Depp expressed his desire to display his art publicly.

“I’ve always used art to express my feelings and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire,” he said.” My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves.”

The release comes after a jury found both Depp and Heard liable in a defamation trial last month. However, Heard’s lawyers appealed the $10.35 million judgement last week. Camille Vasquez, one of Depp’s attorneys, told “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King in an interview that they expected Heard to appeal.

“Mr Depp ended up filing his own appeals so that the court could have the full record. And – he insists on continuing to litigate this matter. We have to protect our client’s interest,” she said.

Vasquez said Depp’s team wouldn’t have appealed if Heard hadn’t. Vasquez added, “this was never about the money for Mr. Depp.”