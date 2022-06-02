Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

[Source: BBC News]

In a sweeping victory for Johnny Depp, the seven-member panel found in the actor’s favor on all counts.

And awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

The actor wins his libel case over an article in which his ex-wife said she was a victim of abuse.

The jury has awarded Depp $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages.

The jury found that Heard’s statements about her marriage were “false” and she acted with “actual malice.”

But jurors also found that Depp defamed Heard—through his attorney—and awarded her $2 million.

In a statement, Heard says she is “heartbroken” and “the disappointment I feel today is beyond words”.

Depp, 58, had sued his ex-wife for $50 million for an article she wrote in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse.

Heard, 36, counter-sued for $100m, saying he smeared her by calling her a liar.